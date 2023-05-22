Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $83.08 on Thursday. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

