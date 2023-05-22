Citigroup Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $62.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY remained flat at $70.53 during trading on Thursday. 554,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

