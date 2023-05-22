Civic Price Hits $0.0881 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Civic has a total market cap of $88.08 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

