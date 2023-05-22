Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 5,068 Shares

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $250,713.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,393.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 80 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000.00.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. 35,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $225.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $88.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

See Also

