Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after buying an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.84. 200,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,534. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

