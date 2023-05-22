Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,511 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.15. 595,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

