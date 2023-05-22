Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $986,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,014. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.