Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $183.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,741. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.