Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 446,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.77. The stock had a trading volume of 876,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $135.21. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

