Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.78. 1,152,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,793. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.