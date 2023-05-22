Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,394 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.81. The stock had a trading volume of 210,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.98. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

