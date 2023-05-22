Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) versus Argan (NYSE:AGX) Head-To-Head Survey

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argan and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan $455.04 million 1.23 $33.10 million $2.36 17.63 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.45 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

Argan has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Argan has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.8% of Argan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Argan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Argan and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan 7.27% 11.70% 7.29% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Argan and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argan presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.08%. Given Argan’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Argan is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Argan beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argan

Argan, Inc. is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers project management, construction, installation, and maintenance services. The Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides primarily on-site services that support new plant construction and additions, maintenance turnarounds, shutdowns, and emergency mobilizations for industrial plants. It also operates through the United States, Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom, and Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Rainer H. Bosselmann in May 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

