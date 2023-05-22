Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.77. 8,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3,716.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,518,000 after buying an additional 4,071,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.