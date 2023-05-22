Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Columbus McKinnon Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.77. 8,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $39.85.
Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.
Featured Articles
