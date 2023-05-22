Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Holdings Trimmed by Mercer Investments LLC

Mercer Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas accounts for 6.1% of Mercer Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCU stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $16.73. 35,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,549. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $841.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.68 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

