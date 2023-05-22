Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Up to $34.07

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.07, but opened at $35.00. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 88,397 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,910,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 921,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

