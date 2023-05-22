Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.