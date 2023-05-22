Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 215.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,970 shares during the period. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGRO. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 897.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter.

IGRO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. 21,498 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $615.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

