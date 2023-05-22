Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,793,461. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

