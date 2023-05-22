Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,735 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $73.79. 8,536,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,702,512. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

