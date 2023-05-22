Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Conflux has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $924.12 million and approximately $265.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,864.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00338130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00564832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00067801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00427582 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,944,608 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,880,719,900.0912943 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.28522031 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $125,515,756.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

