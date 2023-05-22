Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STZ. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.05.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $104,286,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

