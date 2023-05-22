Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of CPSS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 23,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,429. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market cap of $234.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.19.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.
Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.