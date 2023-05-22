Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 23,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,429. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market cap of $234.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.19.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

