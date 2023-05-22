Contrasting Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Medigus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $383.47 million 9.27 -$29.27 million ($0.53) -117.30 Medigus $91.86 million 0.06 -$9.81 million N/A N/A

Medigus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inari Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -6.87% -6.78% -5.72% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Inari Medical and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Medigus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 7 0 2.88 Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $89.11, suggesting a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Medigus.

Volatility & Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medigus has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Medigus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

