Contrasting Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) & Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobilicom and Draganfly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Draganfly $7.16 million 5.32 -$21.27 million ($0.62) -1.42

Mobilicom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Draganfly.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobilicom and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Draganfly has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 296.24%. Given Draganfly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Draganfly is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Draganfly -389.59% -149.47% -130.12%

Summary

Mobilicom beats Draganfly on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

