Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 3%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 153,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 357,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLRS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 2.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
