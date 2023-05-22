CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. 9,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $958.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

