CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 185,714 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $121,831,000 after acquiring an additional 884,191 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,906. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $132.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

