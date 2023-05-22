CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 3,093 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 279,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $68.87. 79,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,120. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.