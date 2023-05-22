CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 8,439 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,666,000 after acquiring an additional 283,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,247,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $99.93 during midday trading on Monday. 58,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.