CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,751,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

