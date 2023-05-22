CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 52,757 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,757 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $110.29 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 447,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,160. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

