Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 591,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,755. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

