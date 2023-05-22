CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,154,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.25% of CoStar Group worth $707,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.80. 568,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,043. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $85.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

