CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.59. 667,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,044. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

