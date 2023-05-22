Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after buying an additional 315,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,754 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,763,000 after purchasing an additional 119,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.63%.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.