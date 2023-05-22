CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRAI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.23. 5,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27. CRA International has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CRA International by 22.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CRA International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

