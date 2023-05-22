Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $69.72 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $69.72 million and $24.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007880 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

