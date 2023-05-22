Critical Analysis: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -3,926.25% -64.66% -51.75% Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.87% -51.87%

Volatility and Risk

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Homology Medicines and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Homology Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 558.65%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $3.21 million 18.72 -$5.01 million ($2.20) -0.47 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.24 million 0.45 -$14.36 million ($8.93) -0.09

Homology Medicines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayala Pharmaceuticals. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Homology Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Homology Medicines beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

