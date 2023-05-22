CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.1 %

CSGS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

