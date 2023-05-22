Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.74. 300,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average is $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

