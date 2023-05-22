Cunning Capital Partners LP Has $3 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 2.1% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $421.91. 226,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.06 and a 200 day moving average of $386.49. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,421 shares of company stock valued at $15,974,021. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

