Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $675.48. 691,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,630. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $684.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $281.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

