Cunning Capital Partners LP Sells 38,075 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cunning Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,075 shares during the quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,360,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $201.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock worth $1,170,243. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

