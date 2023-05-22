Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Danaher by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after acquiring an additional 619,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Danaher by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Danaher by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.15. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

