Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DHR opened at $228.33 on Thursday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

