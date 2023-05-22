David Paresky Sells 4,025,000 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $62,266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,740,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.1 %

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 166,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $185.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,254,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.