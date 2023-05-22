Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 815,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 739,656 shares.The stock last traded at $13.38 and had previously closed at $13.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

Insider Activity

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,251 shares of company stock worth $492,958 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,012,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,100,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

