Decred Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Decred has a total market capitalization of $248.66 million and $861,739.92 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $16.61 or 0.00061661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00131273 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00038966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026991 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,966,160 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.