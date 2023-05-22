DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.37 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $708,927.60 and $3.37 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00131273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00061793 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026746 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,919,877 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

