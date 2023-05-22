Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.08.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.